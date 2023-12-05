Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Russell County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shaw High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.