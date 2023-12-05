Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Blackhawks on December 5, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others when the Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
|Predators vs. Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs. Blackhawks Prediction
|Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Forsberg is Nashville's leading contributor with 28 points. He has 13 goals and 15 assists this season.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) to the team.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
Roman Josi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Roman Josi has 17 total points for Nashville, with five goals and 12 assists.
Josi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Bedard's 11 goals and nine assists in 23 games for Chicago add up to 20 total points on the season.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Philipp Kurashev has amassed 13 points this season, with four goals and nine assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.