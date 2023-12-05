Phillip Tomasino will be on the ice when the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks play on Tuesday at United Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Tomasino in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Tomasino Season Stats Insights

Tomasino's plus-minus this season, in 9:04 per game on the ice, is -4.

Tomasino has scored a goal in one of 17 games this year.

In eight of 17 games this year, Tomasino has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Tomasino has an assist in seven of 17 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Tomasino has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Tomasino going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 85 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -29 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 17 Games 3 8 Points 3 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

