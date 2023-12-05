Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Montgomery County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Park Crossing High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pike Road High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.