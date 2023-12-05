Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Marengo County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tuscaloosa County High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amelia Love Johnson High School at Choctaw County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Butler, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Choctaw High School at Linden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Linden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.