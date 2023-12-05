Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
High school basketball competition in Lawrence County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Hatton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Town Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
