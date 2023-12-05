Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Lauderdale County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mars Hill Bible School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mae Jemison High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinwood High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lauderdale County High School at Elkmont High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Elkmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
