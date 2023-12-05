Can we expect Juuso Parssinen scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Parssinen stats and insights

Parssinen has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 1 0 19:33 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:01 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 15:56 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:20 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

