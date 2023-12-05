Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Jefferson County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Indian Springs School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dora, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Appalachian High School at Jefferson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Irondale, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midfield High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Carroll Catholic High School at The Altamont School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinson Valley High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parker High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
