If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Geneva County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Geneva County High School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Conference: 2A

Conference: 2A
How to Stream: Watch Here

Emmanuel Christian School at Samson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Samson, AL

Samson, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Opp High School at Geneva High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Geneva, AL

Geneva, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence Christian School at Slocomb High School