If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Franklin County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Tharptown High School at Phil Campbell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Phil Cambell, AL

Phil Cambell, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Deshler High School at Russellville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Belgreen High School at Hackleburg High School