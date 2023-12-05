Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Franklin County, Alabama today, we've got the information here.
Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tharptown High School at Phil Campbell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Phil Cambell, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Russellville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belgreen High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
