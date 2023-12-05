Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Etowah County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glencoe High School at Ohatchee High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ohatchee, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ashville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Etowah High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donoho School at Gaston High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sardis High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
