Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST
We have high school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley Head High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Preparatory School at Plainview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Rainsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.