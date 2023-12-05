For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Dante Fabbro a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbro stats and insights

Fabbro has scored in two of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Fabbro has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 85 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.