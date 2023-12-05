Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Chilton County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chilton County High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jemison High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Verbena High School at Isabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton Christian Academy at Trinity Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
