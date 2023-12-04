Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Talladega County, Alabama today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellborn High School at Munford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Munford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Southside, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
