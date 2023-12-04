How to Watch the South Alabama vs. Nicholls Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Nicholls Colonels (5-4) travel to face the South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels' 64.3 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 63.1 the Jaguars give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 63.1 points, Nicholls is 4-0.
- South Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.
- The 70.4 points per game the Jaguars record are 11.6 more points than the Colonels give up (58.8).
- South Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 58.8 points.
- When Nicholls gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 5-4.
- The Jaguars are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Colonels allow to opponents (36.5%).
- The Colonels shoot 41.3% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Jaguars allow.
South Alabama Leaders
- Kelsey Thompson: 13.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
- Zena Elias: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%
- Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)
- Emani Burks: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%
- Jordan Rosier: 8.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
South Alabama Schedule
|11/24/2023
|Nevada
|L 73-62
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Denver
|W 62-53
|Magness Arena
|11/29/2023
|New Orleans
|W 80-63
|Mitchell Center
|12/4/2023
|Nicholls
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|12/15/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
