The Nicholls Colonels (5-4) travel to face the South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 64.3 points per game are just 1.2 more points than the 63.1 the Jaguars give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.1 points, Nicholls is 4-0.

South Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.3 points.

The 70.4 points per game the Jaguars record are 11.6 more points than the Colonels give up (58.8).

South Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 58.8 points.

When Nicholls gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 5-4.

The Jaguars are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Colonels allow to opponents (36.5%).

The Colonels shoot 41.3% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Jaguars allow.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 13.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

13.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Zena Elias: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14) Emani Burks: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG%

5.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50 FG% Jordan Rosier: 8.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

