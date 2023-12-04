Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 4
In Montgomery County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Selma High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dale County High School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallassee High School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint James School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Autauga Academy at Evangel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
