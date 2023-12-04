Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Marion County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phil Campbell High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vina High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion County High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
