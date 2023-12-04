Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Houston County, Alabama today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wicksburg High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva County High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottonwood High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.