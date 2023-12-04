Elmore County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notasulga High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 4

4:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Notasulga High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tallassee High School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Holtville High School