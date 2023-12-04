Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Conecuh County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Conecuh County, Alabama, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Conecuh County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Dale Academy at Sparta Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
