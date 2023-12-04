Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Cherokee County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coosa High School at Cedar Bluff School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Garden High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Weaver, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.