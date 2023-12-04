Monday's contest between the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) at Coleman Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 93-70 and heavily favors Alabama to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 93, Arkansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Arkansas State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-23.3)

Alabama (-23.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Alabama has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Arkansas State is 3-4-0. The Crimson Tide are 5-1-0 and the Red Wolves are 2-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 18.6 points per game with a +130 scoring differential overall. They put up 94.9 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 76.3 per contest (290th in college basketball).

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 9.2 boards on average. It collects 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 62nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.4 per outing.

Alabama hits 2.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.3 (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

The Crimson Tide average 116.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and allow 93.3 points per 100 possessions (260th in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (148th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.9 (198th in college basketball).

