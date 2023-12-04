The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak at the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Alabama (-24.5) 164.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama (-24.5) 163.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of five out of the Crimson Tide's six games this season have gone over the point total.

Arkansas State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, two of the Red Wolves games have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Bookmakers rate Alabama much lower (16th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).

Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.