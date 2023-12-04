The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) will visit the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) after losing five consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • Alabama is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 56th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves sit at 100th.
  • The 94.9 points per game the Crimson Tide score are 14.8 more points than the Red Wolves allow (80.1).
  • Alabama has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 80.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.8 more points than it averaged away from home (73.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Crimson Tide surrendered 65 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.
  • When playing at home, Alabama averaged 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than away from home (8.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson L 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.