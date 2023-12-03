The UAB Blazers (6-1) will host the Auburn Tigers (5-2) after winning five home games in a row. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up just 4.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Blazers allow their opponents to score (63).

Auburn has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.

UAB is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.3 points.

The Blazers record 75.6 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 54.9 the Tigers give up.

UAB has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.

Auburn has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.

The Blazers shoot 43.8% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.

The Tigers make 41.2% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Blazers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 19.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

19.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.1 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Denim DeShields: 10 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

10 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 42.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Tracey Bershers: 10.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

10.8 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.3 FG% Maddie Walsh: 6.1 PTS, 36 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

UAB Schedule