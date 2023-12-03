The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The spread foreshadows a close game, with the Colts favored by 1 point. The over/under in the contest is set at 42 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Colts take on the Titans. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Titans vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

The Colts have led after the first quarter in six games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Titans have won the second quarter four times, lost five times, and tied two times in 11 games this year.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, lost the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

In 11 games this season, the Colts have won the third quarter four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Indianapolis is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Titans have won the fourth quarter in one game, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

In 11 games this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Out of 11 games this season, the Titans have been winning after the first half five times and have been behind after the first half six times.

The Colts have been winning after the first half in seven games this season and have been losing after the first half in four games.

2nd Half

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (2-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in eight games (2-6).

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season, been outscored in the second half in five games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 12 points on average in the second half.

