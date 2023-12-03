How to Watch the Samford vs. Jacksonville State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks score an average of 64.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 56.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- Jacksonville State is 3-2 when it scores more than 56.4 points.
- Samford's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 60.9 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Gamecocks give up.
- Samford is 2-0 when scoring more than 65.3 points.
- When Jacksonville State gives up fewer than 60.9 points, it is 3-0.
- The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Gamecocks allow defensively.
- The Gamecocks make 38.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% more than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Samford Leaders
- Emily Bowman: 8.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 BLK, 40 FG%
- Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Masyn Marchbanks: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
- Lexie Pritchard: 9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%
- Sadie Stetson: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Texas
|L 71-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 51-33
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 57-52
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/13/2023
|LaGrange
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
