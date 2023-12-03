The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Samford vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score an average of 64.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 56.4 the Bulldogs allow.

Jacksonville State is 3-2 when it scores more than 56.4 points.

Samford's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.

The Bulldogs put up 60.9 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Gamecocks give up.

Samford is 2-0 when scoring more than 65.3 points.

When Jacksonville State gives up fewer than 60.9 points, it is 3-0.

The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Gamecocks allow defensively.

The Gamecocks make 38.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% more than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 BLK, 40 FG%

8.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 BLK, 40 FG% Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Lexie Pritchard: 9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%

9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG% Sadie Stetson: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Schedule