The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) welcome in the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks score an average of 64.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 56.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Jacksonville State is 3-2 when it scores more than 56.4 points.
  • Samford's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 60.9 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Gamecocks give up.
  • Samford is 2-0 when scoring more than 65.3 points.
  • When Jacksonville State gives up fewer than 60.9 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Gamecocks allow defensively.
  • The Gamecocks make 38.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% more than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Samford Leaders

  • Emily Bowman: 8.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 BLK, 40 FG%
  • Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Masyn Marchbanks: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
  • Lexie Pritchard: 9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%
  • Sadie Stetson: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

Samford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 North Texas L 71-59 Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ Southern Miss L 51-33 Reed Green Coliseum
11/30/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 57-52 Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 Jacksonville State - Pete Hanna Center
12/10/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
12/13/2023 LaGrange - Pete Hanna Center

