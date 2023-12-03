Will Ryan McDonagh find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh is yet to score through 16 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Sabres.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:07 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

