The Buffalo Sabres (10-12-2) are favorites when they welcome in the Nashville Predators (11-12) on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Sabres are -125 on the moneyline to win, while the Predators have +105 moneyline odds.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Nashville has played 10 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Sabres are 3-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Predators have been an underdog in 13 games this season, with five upset wins (38.5%).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter, Buffalo has compiled a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

Nashville has 11 games this season playing as an underdog by +105 or longer, and is 4-7 in those contests.

Predators Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Luke Evangelista 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+135) - Phillip Tomasino 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-161) Ryan O'Reilly 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (+145)

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-6 5-4-1 6.5 2.60 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.60 3.90 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.2 3.70 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.70 3.30 7 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

