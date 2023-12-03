Phillip Tomasino will be among those in action Sunday when his Nashville Predators meet the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Does a bet on Tomasino interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Phillip Tomasino vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Tomasino Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Tomasino has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 8:58 on the ice per game.

In one of 16 games this year, Tomasino has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Tomasino has a point in eight games this season through 16 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Tomasino has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in seven of 16 games played.

Tomasino's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

Tomasino has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tomasino Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 83 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 16 Games 1 8 Points 2 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

