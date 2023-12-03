There are two matchups on Saturday's Liga MX schedule, including Club Leon taking on CF America.

Watch CF America vs Club Leon

Club Leon journeys to take on CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-170)

CF America (-170) Underdog: Club Leon (+425)

Club Leon (+425) Draw: (+330)

(+330) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch CF Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis makes the trip to take on CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF Monterrey (-220)

CF Monterrey (-220) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+550)

Atletico San Luis (+550) Draw: (+360)

(+360) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

