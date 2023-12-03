The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score an average of 64.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 56.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Jacksonville State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

Samford's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.

The Bulldogs put up 60.9 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Gamecocks allow.

Samford is 2-0 when scoring more than 65.3 points.

Jacksonville State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 60.9 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Gamecocks allow defensively.

The Gamecocks' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.4 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Keiara Griffin: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Bre'anna Rhodes: 7.9 PTS, 44.9 FG%

7.9 PTS, 44.9 FG% Brooklyn McDaniel: 6.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)

6.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18) Elsie Harris: 6.1 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

Jacksonville State Schedule