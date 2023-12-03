The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Jacksonville State vs. Samford Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks score an average of 64.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 56.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Jacksonville State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.
  • Samford's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 60.9 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Gamecocks allow.
  • Samford is 2-0 when scoring more than 65.3 points.
  • Jacksonville State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 60.9 points.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Gamecocks allow defensively.
  • The Gamecocks' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.4 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Jacksonville State Leaders

  • Kristol Ayson: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
  • Keiara Griffin: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Bre'anna Rhodes: 7.9 PTS, 44.9 FG%
  • Brooklyn McDaniel: 6.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
  • Elsie Harris: 6.1 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Life (GA) W 83-31 Pete Mathews Coliseum
11/27/2023 @ UAB L 85-78 Bartow Arena
11/30/2023 @ Alabama State W 74-53 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/3/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/11/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena
12/16/2023 Coastal Carolina - Pete Mathews Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.