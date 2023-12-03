How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) will visit the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks are shooting 44% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 43% the Buccaneers allow to opponents.
- Jacksonville State has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buccaneers sit at 145th.
- The Gamecocks put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Buccaneers give up (71.3).
- Jacksonville State has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Jacksonville State fared better in home games last season, putting up 72.8 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.
- At home, the Gamecocks gave up 11.4 fewer points per game (63.8) than when playing on the road (75.2).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Jacksonville State fared better when playing at home last season, making 9.9 treys per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 36.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ UTSA
|W 77-62
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 67-65
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|South Alabama
|W 70-52
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/8/2023
|UIC
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
