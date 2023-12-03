Derrick Henry will be facing the seventh-worst rushing defense in the league when his Tennessee Titans play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Henry, who leads the team with 739 rushing yards on 176 attempts (67.2 ypg), also has six rushing TDs. Henry has also reeled in 21 passes for 167 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Henry and the Titans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Henry vs. the Colts

Henry vs the Colts (since 2021): 5 GP / 93.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 93.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Three opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Colts during the 2023 season.

Indianapolis has allowed 10 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Colts have allowed two or more rushing TDs to five opposing rushers this season.

The rush defense of the Colts is giving up 129.3 yards per contest on the ground this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Opponents of the Colts have totaled 15 touchdowns on the ground (1.4 per game). The Colts' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

Watch Titans vs Colts on Fubo!

Titans Player Previews

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 61.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Henry with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has hit the rushing yards over in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Titans pass on 54.5% of their plays and run on 45.5%. They are 27th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 176 of his team's 265 total rushing attempts this season (66.4%).

Henry has a rushing touchdown in five of 11 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (41.2% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

He has 20 red zone rushing carries (71.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Derrick Henry Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-110)

Henry Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this year, Henry has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Henry has 8.2% of his team's target share (26 targets on 317 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 26 times, averaging 6.4 yards per target (99th in NFL).

Henry does not have a TD reception this season in 11 games.

Henry (two red zone targets) has been targeted 5.9% of the time in the red zone (34 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 18 ATT / 76 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 17 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 22 ATT / 101 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.