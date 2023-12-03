The Auburn Tigers (5-1) carry a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2), winners of four straight. It starts at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Appalachian State matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-7.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-7.5) 143.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

  • Auburn has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.
  • Appalachian State has covered four times in six games with a spread this year.
  • Mountaineers games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

Auburn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (19th-best).
  • Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.