The Auburn Tigers (5-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Mountaineers have won four games in a row.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (36.8%).

Auburn is 5-1 when it shoots better than 36.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the 38th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 25th.

The Tigers record 16.3 more points per game (81.0) than the Mountaineers give up (64.7).

When Auburn puts up more than 64.7 points, it is 5-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.9).

Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.

Auburn sunk 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule