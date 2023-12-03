The Auburn Tigers (5-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Mountaineers have won four games in a row.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (36.8%).
  • Auburn is 5-1 when it shoots better than 36.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 38th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 25th.
  • The Tigers record 16.3 more points per game (81.0) than the Mountaineers give up (64.7).
  • When Auburn puts up more than 64.7 points, it is 5-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.9).
  • Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.
  • Auburn sunk 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Saint Bonaventure W 77-60 Barclays Center
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M W 84-54 Neville Arena
11/29/2023 Virginia Tech W 74-57 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/9/2023 Indiana - State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville - Von Braun Center

