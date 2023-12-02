Will Yakov Trenin Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
Will Yakov Trenin find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the New York Rangers on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Yakov Trenin score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Trenin stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Trenin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Rangers this season, he has taken five shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Trenin has no points on the power play.
- Trenin's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Trenin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|19:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:41
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:47
|Away
|L 4-2
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
