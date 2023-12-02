The Troy Trojans (0-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when visiting the Memphis Tigers (2-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This game is at 3:00 PM ET.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Troy vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

The Trojans score an average of 68.3 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 69.6 the Tigers give up.

Troy is 0-2 when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Memphis has a 2-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.3 points.

The Tigers score 16.4 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Trojans give up (80.8).

The Tigers shoot 36.4% from the field, 8.7% lower than the Trojans concede defensively.

The Trojans' 35.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Tigers have conceded.

Troy Schedule