In this season's Sun Belt Championship Game, the Troy Trojans are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-6.5) over the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Troy has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Appalachian State is 6-5-1 ATS this season.

The Mountaineers have won each of their two games this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

