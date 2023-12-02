According to our computer projections, the Troy Trojans will take down the Appalachian State Mountaineers when the two teams play at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, December 2, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-5) Toss Up (53.5) Troy 32, Appalachian State 21

Troy Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

The Trojans have seven wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 5 points or more, Troy has gone 6-1 against the spread.

Out of 11 Trojans games so far this year, four have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 4.7 more than the average point total for Troy games this season.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers have a 6-5-1 record against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 5-point underdogs this season, Appalachian State is 2-0 against the spread.

In the Mountaineers' 12 games with a set total, six have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under for Appalachian State games this year is 1.8 more points than the point total of 53.5 for this outing.

Trojans vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 29.7 16.7 30.8 17.8 28.5 15.5 Appalachian State 35.8 26.7 41 25.5 30.5 27.8

