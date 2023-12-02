Will Ryan McDonagh Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
Can we anticipate Ryan McDonagh scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the New York Rangers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
McDonagh stats and insights
- McDonagh is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).
- McDonagh has picked up one assist on the power play.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
McDonagh recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:07
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|22:20
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:39
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|21:23
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Home
|W 5-1
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
