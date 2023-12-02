How to Watch Providence vs. Rhode Island on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Providence Friars (6-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- Providence is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Friars are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 74th.
- The Friars record 76.3 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69.1 the Rams give up.
- Providence is 6-1 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Rhode Island Stats Insights
- The Rams are shooting 49.3% from the field, 14% higher than the 35.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Rhode Island has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 35.3% from the field.
- The Rams are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 221st.
- The Rams average 13.4 more points per game (76.3) than the Friars give up to opponents (62.9).
- When Rhode Island allows fewer than 76.3 points, it is 4-1.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Providence put up 82.9 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 73.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Friars ceded 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than away from home (71.8).
- Providence drained 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 37.0% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Rhode Island put up more points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (64.6) last season.
- The Rams allowed fewer points at home (71.0 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Rhode Island knocked down more treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (29.9%).
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Georgia
|W 71-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Lehigh
|W 78-64
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/28/2023
|Wagner
|W 86-52
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/10/2023
|Brown
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Washington State
|L 78-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/22/2023
|Johnson & Wales (Providence)
|W 97-59
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|11/26/2023
|Yale
|W 76-72
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/6/2023
|Brown
|-
|Thomas F. Ryan Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
