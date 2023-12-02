Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Perry County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Clemens High School at R.C. Hatch High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Uniontown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greensboro High School at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
