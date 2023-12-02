North Alabama vs. Kansas State December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) play the North Alabama Lions (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Alabama Games
- November 26 at Western Carolina
- November 22 at UT Martin
- November 18 at home vs Jacksonville State
- November 30 at home vs Tennessee Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Soucie: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas State Top Players (2022-23)
- Markquis Nowell: 17.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 8.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keyontae Johnson: 17.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nae'Qwan Tomlin: 10.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
- Desi Sills: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cam Carter: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Alabama vs. Kansas State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Kansas State Rank
|Kansas State AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|74.3
|297th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|8th
|17
|Assists
|11.5
|304th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.