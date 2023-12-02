The North Alabama Lions (4-3) will aim to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 44.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

North Alabama is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lions rank 315th.

The Lions score only 3.3 more points per game (77.6) than the Wildcats allow (74.3).

North Alabama is 3-1 when it scores more than 74.3 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, North Alabama scored 12.0 more points per game at home (81.8) than on the road (69.8).

At home, the Lions allowed 68.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).

Beyond the arc, North Alabama knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (41.1%) too.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule