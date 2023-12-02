How to Watch North Alabama vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The North Alabama Lions (4-3) will aim to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 44.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
- North Alabama is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lions rank 315th.
- The Lions score only 3.3 more points per game (77.6) than the Wildcats allow (74.3).
- North Alabama is 3-1 when it scores more than 74.3 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, North Alabama scored 12.0 more points per game at home (81.8) than on the road (69.8).
- At home, the Lions allowed 68.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
- Beyond the arc, North Alabama knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (41.1%) too.
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Martin
|L 105-103
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 81-63
|Ramsey Center
|11/30/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 86-71
|Flowers Hall
|12/2/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Point U.
|-
|Flowers Hall
|12/10/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Flowers Hall
