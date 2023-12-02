Jaren Jackson Jr. and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be matching up versus the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 1, Jackson produced four points and two blocks in a 108-94 win versus the Mavericks.

Now let's dig into Jackson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.6 15.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.0 5.1 Assists 1.5 1.9 1.4 PRA -- 26.5 22.1 PR -- 24.6 20.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 0.8



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

Jackson has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 6.2 per game, which account for 16.8% and 16.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.8 threes per game, or 12.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's Grizzlies average 102.7 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.5 points per game, the Suns are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Suns have given up 40.9 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

The Suns allow 25.5 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Suns are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 29 13 7 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.