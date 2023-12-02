Can we count on Gustav Nyquist finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the New York Rangers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

  • In three of 22 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • Nyquist has picked up two goals and four assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:11 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:32 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 18:12 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:33 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:42 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:01 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:35 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

