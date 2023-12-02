The Phoenix Suns (7-6) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is averaging 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's also draining 42.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.

Xavier Tillman is putting up 12.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He's draining 46.9% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Marcus Smart is averaging 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies are getting 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Ziaire Williams this year.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant puts up 27.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.7 boards per game.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Eric Gordon averages 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jordan Goodwin posts 9.3 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 32.1% from the field and 27.3% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.

Josh Okogie posts 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 66.7% from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 42.9% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Grizzlies 117.1 Points Avg. 108.7 115.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.2 47.3% Field Goal % 42.9% 39.2% Three Point % 34.1%

